USA qualifies for the World Cup in a position that does not correspond to its level

The United States soccer team qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup as third in the Concacaf qualifier, after falling 2-0 in Costa Rica, whose team will play the playoff against New Zealand by finishing in fourth place.

The other two classified were Canada, which came first despite losing 1-0 to Panama, and Mexico, which moved up to second after defeating El Salvador 2-0.

The USA will play a World Cup again, after having been left out of Russia 2018 at the hands of Jurgen Klinsmann. But now, under the coaching of Gregg Berhalter, the team has recovered its best version with a generation that is expected to bring a lot of joy to its fantastic fans.

After winning the Nations League and the Gold Cup, defeating Mexico in the two finals, the US team let go a bit in this tie, in which many times they could not count on their best players.

Similarly, Berhalter has done a fantastic job with a great selection of players, including an alternate team with only MLS players. But now he faces a much bigger task, which is to play a great role in the World Cup and the best thing is that he has what it takes.

The door is well covered, but the central defense needs to improve a bit. The goalkeeper is between Zack Stephen and Matt Turner. While the defenders watching the last matches should be Serginho Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Antonee Robinson.

The midfield looks solid with Yunus Musah, Tyler Adam and Weston McKennie, as does the forward with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reina, although it lacks a true centre-forward, as neither Ricardo Pepi nor Jesús Ferrera are ready yet and Timothy Weah is a extreme.

In addition to them there is another group of very good substitute players such as defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brook, midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Lucas de la Torre, forwards Weah and Brenden Aaronson, among others from this good litter.

Berhalter has just over six months left to make the adjustments. The USA will be located in Pot 2 this April 1 in the draw for the World Cup

“This is a proud moment for the team and for US soccer,” said head coach Gregg Berhalter. “We are ecstatic on this team.”

There are already 29 qualified for the World Cup, with only three left to qualify, after three two-leg playoffs were played in June:

In Europe, Wales will face the winner of Scotland vs. Ukraine, which has not yet been held by the war. Peru, the 5th in South America, will face whoever wins the duel in Asia for the 3rd place between Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Finally Costa Rica 4th in Concacaf goes against New Zealand, representative of Oceania.

Those classified to Qatar are: Canada, United States, Mexico; Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay; Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, Holland, England, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland; Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia; Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Qatar (host).

The USA are expected to at least make it out of the group stage and into the round of 16, but ambitious as this is, the Stars and Stripes must aim to reach the quarterfinals. To be among the first four is to dream too much, at least for this World Cup.