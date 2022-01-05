Usa, record of infections: one million in one day. Cdc step back on quarantine for asymptomatics

Over a million infections in the United States after the end of the year holidays. The Omicron variant hits the country by reaching a very high number of cases on Monday alone: ​​double compared to four days ago and quadruple in just over a week. This is the picture of the US health emergency that Johns Hopkins University gives us back. According to reports from the Bloomberg agency, the data could even be underestimated, not taking into account the many Americans who now rely on DIY anti-Covid tests used at home.

An alarming situation that forced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to review the quarantine requirements. All this less than a week after the same center had decided to ease the restriction measures for asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic Covid positives: 5 days (from 10 that were) would have been enough for those infected with the virus if asymptomatic or without fever. for 24 hours and with symptoms that are disappearing. After this period of isolation they would have to wear a mask for another 5 days in case of contact with other people.

The US press, however, reports that this decision by the CDC has triggered harsh criticism of the agency. The CDC justified the decision by mentioning the need to get people back to work as soon as possible, and thus reduce the impact of the Covid-19 containment measures on the economy. This request was made by various companies, starting with airlines such as Delta Air Lines, which due to the precautionary quarantines had to cancel thousands of flights over the last few weeks. Anthony Fauci, reference infectious disease specialist of the White House, announced yesterday that the new guidelines will be tightened again with the introduction of the obligation of a negative swab at the end of the quarantine period. Since the beginning of the pandemic in the US, there have been more than 56 million infections and nearly 830,000 victims of the virus. In Florida, one of the least restrictive US states, infections have grown by 948% in two weeks.