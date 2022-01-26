Usa: recourse of Ny, the obligation to wear a mask remains in force – World

The obligation to wear a mask in schools and public spaces decreed by the governor of Ny Kathy Hochul remains in force for now: This was decided by an appeals court, which temporarily blocked the decision of a judge of the state supreme court (which here has a lower grade) to cancel it due to the lack of legislative endorsement.

Hochul had immediately appealed to maintain the obligation pending a formal appeal from his administration. Judge Robert Miller granted his request and set a new hearing for Friday.

There South Korea has recorded in the last 24 hours a new record of Covid-19 cases, which jumped over 10,000 for the first time, reaching 13,012 units and burning the highs recorded the previous day of 8,571. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the new infections were driven by the Omicron variant which has now become dominant in the country, helping to bring the total number of infections to 762,983 units. Another thirty-two deaths were confirmed, for an overall death toll of 6,620, equal to a death rate of 0.87%.