USA, Republican Youngkin is the new governor of Virginia. Flop of Dem (and Biden) – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina, Washington correspondent

The Democrats’ front comes out badly from the electoral round. For the media of the US right the first eviction notice to the president

The quickest to congratulate the new Governor of Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin was Donald Trump. The former president sent an email to his network of loyalists at 10:34 pm US time, when the results were still unsure. Trump did not attend any rally in Virginia, but now he attributes this sensational victory to the mobilization of “his” base. In fact, more than Trump’s revenge we are witnessing a disastrous defeat for Joe Biden and for the entire Democratic Party staff. No one excluded: from Barack Obama to Kamala Harris, protagonists of rallies followed by a few hundred people; from radical Stacey Abrams to Nancy Pelosi. They all spent themselves on the favorite candidate, Terry McAuliffe who, unlike his opponent, agreed to be sponsored by the big names, realizing too late that he had imported into his territory a group that is currently highly unpopular in the country.

The counter-proof comes from New Jersey, where no one would have bet a dollar on the Italian-American on the eve Jack Ciattarelli, republican, orra in the running to the last card against the incumbent Governor, Democrat Phil Murphy. The Republican right-wing media, starting with Fox, consider yesterday’s vote the first eviction notice for Biden from the White House and for the majority of Democrats from the House and Senate. The most cited precedent was in 2009. Obama had been in the Oval Office for a year. But surprisingly, two Republicans became Governors in New Jersey (Chris Christie) and Virginia (Bob McDonnell). The following year the red wave (the color of the conservatives) swept the United States, sending Democrats in the minority in the two branches of Congress. The commentators of Fox, however, they omit the rest of the story: Obama recovered and won the 2012 presidential elections. Is this the path that awaits us between now and 2024? We’ll see. But in the meantime the democratic party in pieces.

In 2020 Virginia and New Jersey had voted massively for Biden. They are not two states dominated by no vax impulses and it is difficult to argue that the citizens who have crossed over to the other side have been fascinated by the great Trumpian lie about stolen elections and, least of all, the assault on Capitol Hill. The analysis of the vote will have to start from here. Over the past four to five months, the Democratic party has been shredding Biden’s proposals and agenda into a confusing and grueling brawl.. Is it the fault of Joe Manchin, lobbyist disguised as a moderate senator? Is it the fault of the stupid conviction of the left that for a long time refused any compromise? Is it the fault of Nancy Pelosi’s parliamentary games, which failed one after the other? Or is it the fault of Biden himself who failed, and still fails, to regroup his MPs? There is plenty of choice. And this explains the collapse of the consensus: among the Democratic voters in Virginia and New Jersey there are many disappointed among the radicals, the centrists, the pragmatists, the dreamers. Biden and the Democrats have managed to upset everyone. The president’s misstep is sensational because it contradicts the classical socio-economic theory of the electoral cycle. It’s hard to imagine losing like this, after you have distributed $ 1,900 billion and are about to distribute another 3,000 billion, including infrastructure, welfare spending and energy conversion.