Usa: Republicans of Wyoming expel Liz Cheney – Last Hour

NEW YORK, NOV 16 – The Republican Party of Wyoming no longer recognizes Liz Cheney as its member. As reported by the US media, the central commission of the Grand Old Party has voted in recent days its second formal reprimand to the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney. Last February, the commission had already voted by an overwhelming majority to censor it for supporting the impeachment of former President Donald Trump after the assault on the Capitol on January 6.



Congresswoman spokesperson Jeremy Adler said it was "ridiculous" for anyone to think she is not a "conservative Republican." "She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Unfortunately, part of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and has become hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man," he said. Four Republican opponents are already planning to challenge Cheney in the primary for the Wyoming seat in the House.


