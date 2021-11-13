Usa, resignations are still increasing. In September, 4.4 million people left their jobs

More Americans are choosing to leave their jobs, a phenomenon that exploded during the pandemic. In September 4.4 million resigned (the 3% of the workforce), 100 thousand more than last August. The reasons for this choice are many, sometimes dictated by necessity, sometimes linked to economic and / or existential evaluations. The first category includes problems relating to childcare services (kindergartens, etc.) or fears of contagion, which closed due to Covid have forced families to redefine their organization. Sometimes it’s a chance to move on to better-paying jobs at a time when several sectors are short of manpower and are therefore ready to pay more to hire. Over the past year, wages have grownand on average 6%. As noted by the Nobel Prize in Economics Paul Krugman many people are no longer willing to do the same job as before under the same pay and intensity conditions.

The sectors most affected by the exodus of employees are restaurants and hotels where as much as 6.6% of employees resigned. High figures also in entertainment, education and health services. The phenomenon is more pronounced in rural areas where wages are on average lower. The South and Midwest are the most affected areas of the country while the North East shows lower dropout rates. The total number of jobs in the US is still slightly below the pre-pandemic value and hires are around 6.5 million per month.