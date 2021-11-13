Usa, resignations are still increasing. In September, 4.4 million people left their jobs
More Americans are choosing to leave their jobs, a phenomenon that exploded during the pandemic. In September 4.4 million resigned (the 3% of the workforce), 100 thousand more than last August. The reasons for this choice are many, sometimes dictated by necessity, sometimes linked to economic and / or existential evaluations. The first category includes problems relating to childcare services (kindergartens, etc.) or fears of contagion, which closed due to Covid have forced families to redefine their organization. Sometimes it’s a chance to move on to better-paying jobs at a time when several sectors are short of manpower and are therefore ready to pay more to hire. Over the past year, wages have grownand on average 6%. As noted by the Nobel Prize in Economics Paul Krugman many people are no longer willing to do the same job as before under the same pay and intensity conditions.
The sectors most affected by the exodus of employees are restaurants and hotels where as much as 6.6% of employees resigned. High figures also in entertainment, education and health services. The phenomenon is more pronounced in rural areas where wages are on average lower. The South and Midwest are the most affected areas of the country while the North East shows lower dropout rates. The total number of jobs in the US is still slightly below the pre-pandemic value and hires are around 6.5 million per month.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you
In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Ex Embraco, workers deliver a letter to Mattarella: “We are desperate. We want to go back to work, Giorgetti has never made himself heard “
Next article
Ita, the unions reply to the letter from President Altavilla: “Irritual and disrespectful content towards workers”