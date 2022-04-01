USA: Russia threatens to export the conflict in Ukraine through Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua

Kerri Hannan, a US State Department official, warned Thursday that Russia threatens to export the conflict in Ukraine to Latin America, through military cooperation with the regimes of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

“The commitment to democracy in the Hemisphere has never seemed so urgent, while Russia tramples on Ukraine’s democracy and threatens to export the Ukrainian crisis to the Americasexpanding its military cooperation with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela,” Hannan said at a hearing of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, reported by the Argentine media Infobae.

According to the official, the majority of the region opposes the Russian invasion. “Our allies have seen the stark contrast between our position on the Russian invasion and the position of China, whose diplomats have elevated the Kremlin’s propaganda and sought to shield Russia from condemnation in international bodies.”

About this theme, Cuban-American Senator Marco Rubiocommittee member said: “Russia is an acute problem and it is a current challenge. But it is a problem of five or ten years. China is a 100-year problem, both in the region and internationally.”

On the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament), Viacheslav Volodin, completed a visit to Cuba, where he received political support in the face of what the regime described as “interference” and “propaganda hysteria” of the US and Western powers over the crisis.

Hours before, Russia extended until 2027 the return of more than 2,000 million dollars in credits that it granted to its Cuban allyo Between 2006 and 2019 to finance projects in the fields of energy, the metallurgical industry, transportation and economic development.

All of the above after the Kremlin itself used Havana, Caracas and Managua as instruments of political blackmail. while the negotiations with the West were taking place over Ukraine, after the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Riabkov, pointed out that among the possible responses of Moscow to the United States’ warnings about the crisis in Ukraine, he did not rule out the deployment of infrastructure military in Cuba and Venezuela. Neither of Moscow’s two allies denied that possibility.

After that, The US warned that it would prevent any action by Russia that would “destabilize” or “take the conflict” from Ukraine to Latin Americaby remarking that he will not accept “provocations”.

As for Venezuela, on March 11, Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President of the Government of Nicolás Maduro, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting that both held in Turkey, a country where the foreign minister had arrived to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dimitri Kuleba.

The Russian Foreign Ministry gave an account of the meeting, although only to report that it was “Russian-Venezuelan talks in Turkey.”

Havana, Caracas and Managua have defended Russia’s right to “defend itself”as the Cuban regime described the invasion, and they have abstained or voted against resolutions condemning the aggression, adopted by a large majority in the United Nations General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council.