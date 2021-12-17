Usa, safe baby vaccines, 8 myocarditis out of 7mln doses – Medicine

Only 8 cases of myocarditis out of 7,141,428 million doses administered to children under 11 years of age. The data on the safety of anti-Covid 19 vaccines in children comes from the meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (Acip) of the American CDC.

Overall, the report reported mild symptoms (low-grade fever, headache, nausea or vomiting), which occur in most cases on the day of vaccination and more often after the second dose. Less than 1 in 10 children have complaints that do not have to go to school the following day and about 1% have had to see their doctor.

Overall, 97% of the reports reported are defined as mild. Among those considered severe, the American surveillance system detected 8 cases of myocarditis, the side effect of mRNA vaccines that has attracted the most attention in recent months. In all cases, these were non-serious forms: 5 have already been resolved, 1 is in the process of being resolved, and further information is awaited on the other two. The CDC are still investigating 6 other cases of symptoms potentially compatible with myocarditis.

The report did not reveal any side effects other than those found in clinical trials.

The report also reported two deaths following vaccination, but the link to the vaccine has not been proven. They were two girls aged 5 and 6 with “complex medical history”, explains the report, both suffering from spastic cerebral palsy complicated by further pathologies.

