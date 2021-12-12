USA, “secret unit of the government that deals with terrorism also investigates journalists”

On paper it deals with the fight against terrorism, but among other things, it also spies on i journalists. That’s what it does a secret unit of the US government according to an investigation by Yahoo News. Marrick Garland, minister of justice of Joe Biden, has long banned federal investigators from obtaining secretly information on journalists, after the suspicions that Donald Trump may have ordered investigations into some of the signatures of the New York Times he was born in Washington Post. But also during the administration of Barack Obama, remember the Associated Press, government agents took over secretly phone numbers of some reporters to investigate their contacts and sources.

Now it turns out that since 2016 operates a special unit called Counter Network Division which is part of that National Targeting Center created in the aftermath of theSeptember 11, 2001 to identify potentials terrorist threats. The whole structure refers to the Customs and Border Protection, the US federal agency that oversees border security and which in turn depends on the Department of National Security, who is investigating the case.

According to a report by 500 pages of the inspector general of this department – he says Yahoo News – the men of the special unit used the information contained in the government databases (phone numbers, email addresses, travel data, personal and financial information) to investigate at least about twenty reporters who work in the United States. Among them also a Pulitzer Prize, Ali Watkins del New York Times, leading expert on issues related to national security. According to the account of a former agent, Jeffrey Rambo, Watkins suffered pressures to reveal her sources after it was revealed to her that she had knowledge of her romantic relationships with the head of security of the intelligence commission of the Senate.

And the action of the Counter Network Division would not be limited only to members of the media but also to some members of the staff of the Congress and, probably, a few detained congressmen source of news leak. “We are facing an obvious power abuse“, Denounce the leaders of the Associated Press also in defense of some of his reporters who ended up in the crosshairs of the Counter Network Division. “The government has to stop it to interfere with journalism and the right to information ”, is the reaction from New York Times.