Usa, snow storm scourges New York and Massachusset: perceived temperature -17 degrees

The Big Apple is completely covered in snow. From Times Square to Central Park evocative images show a completely whitewashed metropolis. The winter storm, expected for days, is affecting the entire east coast, starting with Massachusetts, and has ended up bringing snow to New York, where it has been snowing continuously for three days. New York and Connecticut have declared a state of emergency: at least 6,000 flights have been canceled, many Washington DC-Boston trains are stopped, roads difficult to navigate and thousands of people are without electricity. “It’s a good day to be indoors,” New York Mayor Eric Adams warned. He also invited Governor Kathy Hochul to stay off the streets. Temperatures have plummeted to minus 8 degrees Celsius even though the perceived temperature is -17.