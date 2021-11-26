USA: stablecoins can threaten the economy

The US federal agencies they took the first concrete step towards the possible regulation of stablecoins, due to concerns that they could threaten the economy.

Risks and opportunities for stablecoins in the US economy

Bloomberg reveals this, citing the report on stablecoins recently published on the official website of the US Treasury.

In this long report we read that, if you plan well and are properly regulated, stablecoins could help by ensuring faster, more efficient and more inclusive payments, but which at the same time present a series of risks.

The report explicitly mentions the speculation on crypto exchanges and investments in DeFi, identifying risks especially regarding market integrity and investor protection due to fraud or misconduct such as market manipulation, insider trading and lack of transparency. It also highlights the risk that, due to mismanagement, they may lose their de facto value creating losses for their owners.

It also speculates that, due to “complex relationships or significant amounts of leverage”, they might also predict risks to the financial system as a whole.

Another issue raised concerns illicit finance, for example in relation to anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-terrorist financing (CFT) regulations.

No ban for stablecoins

The Treasury in this report, however, does not hypothesize at all ban, block or limit stablecoins, but to include its use in the legal parameters that also apply to fiat currencies.

In fact, the report asks the legislators to allow public agencies that supervise the financial markets to be able to supervise also the issuers of stablecoins, as they already do today for banks to which solid capital requirements are required and to which supervision is applied. constant.

The necessary regulation

The agencies also claim that the rapid growth of stablecoins the urgency to intervene in this sector increases.

Specifically, they ask that Congress approve new regulations that oblige issuers of stablecoin adto become banks in all respects, with insured deposits, capital and liquidity requirements, and Fed supervision. They are also calling for a ban on private companies without such requirements from placing stablecoins on the markets.

According to Bloomberg, however, it is by no means certain that Congress will truly accept these requests, also because in recent years Democrats and Republicans have rarely managed to reach an agreement. He also adds that legislators often have no incentives to intervene to prevent damage, and that instead they often only intervene when the damage is more than evident.