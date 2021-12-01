Usa, stop the vaccination obligation for health workers: the judge (appointed by Trump) suspends Biden’s squeeze

Stop the mandatory vaccination for health professionals in the United States. The squeeze was imposed by US President Joe Biden and was due to take effect starting next week. Now a Louisiana judge has temporarily blocked the measure across the US, effectively extending an order issued Monday by a federal court in Missouri that initially covered only 10 states. “There is no doubt that the decision to make a vaccine mandatory for 10.3 million health care workers should be made by Congress,” Judge Terry Doughty wrote. “Even a congressional act requiring a vaccine is unclear whether it would be constitutional.” Judge Doughty was named to the court by former President Donald Trump. His injunction is a first step in the lawsuits against the requirement of the vaccine in the United States. Cases have yet to be heard before a judge, and any court rulings are likely to be appealed. Meanwhile, writes the Washington Post, in the US we are moving towards a squeeze on travel: all incoming travelers, including American citizens, will be required to carry out the test for Coronavirus one day before the flight regardless of vaccination. Among the hypotheses being studied there is also a seven-day self-quarantine for all those who enter the country.

