Usa, suv on the crowd during the Christmas parade in Wisconsin: at least 5 dead and 40 injured

An SUV swooped in the middle of a Christmas parade set up in Waukesha, in Wisconsin, thirty kilometers from Milwaukee: at least five people I’m death and more than 40 were injured. Fifteen I’m children. Milwaukee Children’s Hospital, il Children’s Wisconsin, states that there are no victims among minors. A person is in custody but no details were given on the possible motive. It happened on the afternoon of November 21st (night in Italy). News of possible gunshots also bounced on social networks. Dan Thompson, the local police chief, added that they were blown up by an officer on the vehicle.

Numerous families with children fled in terror to their cars after a car hit the festive parade. Several people are injured on the ground. On some accounts, also taken from the Fox, you see a red suv (a Ford Escape, according to some) arrive at great speed from behind the parade. In other images, the same vehicle is seen escaping after breaking some barriers. The incident occurred around 17 rooms during a parade that starts the holiday season and which is one of the biggest events in the city, which this year celebrates its 125 years. The SUV that hit the march, according to some witnesses, accelerated just behind a school band. Then there were scenes of panic, with people screaming and running away. “We were driving back after we had finished marching in the parade when we saw an SUV whizzing by at full speed along the parade route. Then we heard a loud roar and deafening screams and cries of the people who had been hit by the vehicle “: he told the media Angelito Tenorio, one of the witnesses to the episode. “Then we saw people running away or stop crying, and there were people injured on the ground,” he added.

Many people have been overwhelmed by arousing panic scenes, between screams, tears and fleeing to houses and shops to get safe. Numerous families with children. The area is was evacuated and isolated for some but now the alarm has ceased. The fear is that of yet another attack but at the moment there are no elements to confirm it. Other hypotheses are not excluded. “As we were returning from the parade we saw an SUV whizzing by at full speed along the parade route. Then we heard a loud roar and deafening screams and cries of the people who had been hit by the vehicle “, the city councilor told the media. Angelito Tenorio, one of the witnesses to the episode. “Then we saw people running away or stop crying, there were many injured people on the ground,” he added. “A tragic accident”, commented the local police chief, Dan Thompson. Mayor Shawn Reilly meanwhile he expressed his solidarity with the wounded and their families. Waukesha schools will be closed on November 22nd. The authorities announced it.

L’Aurora Medical Center-Summit he told the Cnn which is treating 13 people: three are in critical condition, four in serious condition and six in fair condition. Pediatric Children’s Wisconsin said it treated 15 injured patients with no casualties. The hospital Froedtert from Milwaukee, the only Tier I trauma center in southeastern Wisconsin, is caring for some patients, but does not provide a specific number or conditions.

The incident occurred at the end of a turbulent week in Wisconsin, where a young American, Kyle Rittenhouse, was acquitted this week on charges of shooting two men last year during anti-violence protests that resulted in riots. The incident took place in Kenosha, 90 kilometers from Waukesha, in August 2020. Kenosha has already been marked by protests in the wake of the August 23 shooting in Jacob Blake, the African American was seriously injured by the police and was paralyzed.

Article being updated