Usa, the first 3D printed house (destined for families in need) – The video

April and her son recently received the keys to their 3D printed home in Williamsburg, Virginia. A nice Christmas present for the family, who were able to move into their new home just in time for the holiday season. This is the first 3D printed house in the United States by the non-profit association Habitat for Humanity, in collaboration with Alquist, a 3d printing company. It took only 12 hours to complete the work: a house of about 365 square meters, with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. April Stringfield is the lucky buyer, who bought the house through the Habitat Homebuyer program, “a project for families with low and moderate incomes,” said the association’s CEO Janet Green. The concrete used in the 3D home construction has many long-term benefits, including the ability to keep the internal temperature stable and withstand natural disasters, such as tornadoes and hurricanes. The house also includes a personal 3D printer that will allow the family to reprint anything they might need, “everything from the electrical outlet to the cabinet knobs,” Green told CNN. “I am thrilled to create new memories in Williamsburg and above all in a home, a real home – said April – A place that I can call home and where my son can play in the yard”.

