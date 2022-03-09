USA: the gallon of gasoline reaches historical price

Source: Getty Images The price of a gallon of gasoline hits a historical record in the United States due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Petroleum Price Information Service (OPIS) announced on Monday that the price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States reached a historical record in its price, touching 4.14 dollars. The agency collects data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average price of $4.14 implies an increase of 52 cents per gallon compared to last week, and 60 cents, or 17%, since February 24. Precisely on that day the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began. Until yesterday, the record per gallon was 4.11 (July 2008).

Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, is not optimistic about rising gasoline prices in the United States. In his opinion, the war that is currently taking place in Eastern Europe will keep the price rising.

“I think we’ll get to $4.50 a gallon before it changes. The risk is how bad this gets, how long it lasts. Even $5 a gallon across the country is possible,” Kloza predicted.

The reason for the increase in the price of gasoline in the US

The United States buys only 2% of its oil imports from Russia. Taking into account this tiny amount of purchase, why then does the war imply an increase in prices?

Russia is one of the main oil exporters. Its buyers are located mainly in Europe and Asia. This is why oil sets its price in world commodity markets, regardless of which country buys from which country.

Russia is sending smaller amounts of oil to its buying countries. This produces a global escalation of prices.

🇺🇸| Gasoline price in the US reaches a new national record. The national average for a gallon of gasoline in the United States hit a record high on March 7 as prices soared amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/bAfrsr92Ar – The Republican (@elrepublican_) March 8, 2022

The danger is that the war will escalate and Russia will completely deplete Europe and Asia. Or, on the contrary, the countries of the European Community and the Asian countries decide to stop buying oil from Russia as punishment for the military actions that it carries out in Ukraine.

California, the most expensive state in the US

The historical record for the price of a gallon of gasoline, 4.14 dollars, is an average of the prices that were registered in the last week throughout the United States.

While there are states where you can still get gallons for $4, in others the cost is much higher.

As the latest update from the American Automobile Association reported, California is the most expensive state in the United States to buy gasoline. It averages $5.34 per gallon.

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. Here are the key points to know.https://t.co/9sWoZXACNP — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2022

Among the states where the price of gasoline is still relatively ‘low’ is Missouri. There you can get gallons of gasoline for 3.6 dollars.

