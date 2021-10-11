Usa, the identity of the “Zodiac killer” discovered after 50 years

After more than 50 years, and after film after movie starring Hollywood stars, American investigators have finally discovered the identity of the infamous “ killer of the Zodiac “. This serial killer had acquired a reputation worthy of Jack the Ripper both for the ferocity of his murders and for the” puzzle-letters “which he sent to the editorial office of the newspaper San Francisco Chronicle. One of the most famous films about this puzzle was Zodiac, a 2007 thriller directed by David Fincher and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Before the recent discovery, there were even hypotheses links between the Californian killer and the Monster of Florence.

The criminal Zodiac, with the missives sent to San Francisco Chronicle, had attributed five crimes committed in the San Francisco area between 1968 and 1969, but the detectives managed to trace his identity starting from a murder committed in a completely different area, to Riverside, in 1966. The team of Case Breakers Americans, that is a team made up of about 40 experts including detectives, journalists and military intelligence officers, who for years had been trying to discover the identity of Zodiac has in fact come to the solution of the enigma thanks to the details of a crime scene located precisely in Riverside, near Los Angeles. That murder was not initially linked to the trail of blood claimed by Zodiac, but then, thanks to the determination of the Case Breakers, it was possible to trace the common points between the first and the other crimes ascertained between 1968 and 1969 in the surroundings of San Francisco.

It was a “ scar “present on the forehead of a certain Gary Francis Poste, suspected in 1966 of Riverside blood. Analyzing that physical detail, the Case Breakers then tried to match Poste’s face with an identikit of the alleged face of Zodiac, finding correspondence between the two faces.

Another important clue in the search for coincidences between the identity of the mysterious killer and Poste was the fact that, in the puzzle letters sent in the past by Zodiac to the San Francisco Chronicle, the letters that form the name and surname of the alleged murderer from Riverside are always omitted. The detail of the letters was recently noticed by a former agent of the counterintelligence of the army, which commented on the discovery by declaring to the press: “ You had to know Gary’s full name to decipher these anagrams. I don’t think there was any other way to find the truth “.

The enthusiasm of the investigators for the end of a job that lasted more than 50 years was however dampened by the fact that Zodiac-Poste is died in 2018 without ever having settled their account with justice.