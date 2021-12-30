Usa, the manager of the Kardashians tortured and killed: her boyfriend arrested for murder

Los Angeles (United States), 30 December 2021 – Angela Kukawski, manager of many US celebrities including the Kardashian-Jenner family, was found died in her car in a neighborhood of Los Angeles. CNN reports it. There police arrested her boyfriend, Jason Barker, on murder charges. The 55-year-old disappeared from the Sherman Oaks area on December 22, according to agents. On the body they were found signs of strangulation and wounds from a blunt weapon.

“Angela was really the best. He took care of each of us and made impossible things happen, “the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to CNN.” We will miss him very much and send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones in this very difficult time. ” killed Kukawski in their Sherman Oaks home, then he put the body in the car and drove to Simi Valley and then abandoned the vehicle. He is due to appear in court on January 12th. “The person who works the hardest, more reliable and sweeter I’ve ever known. You didn’t deserve this Angela, I have a broken heart for your children, ”wrote Nicki Minaj, another of the stars represented by the manager.









