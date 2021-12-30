Usa, the manager of the Kardashians tortured and killed: her boyfriend arrested

“Angela was truly the best. She took care of each of us and made impossible things happen,” the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to CNN. “We will miss him very much and we send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones in this difficult time. “

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, Barker tortured and killed Kukawski in their home of Sherman Oaks, then put the body in the car and drove to Simi Valley and then abandoned the vehicle. The man is due to appear in court on January 12.

“The hardest working, most reliable and sweetest person I have ever met. You didn’t deserve this Angela, I am heartbroken for your children, “wrote Nicki Minaj, another of the stars represented by the manger. Among the customers of Kukawski was also Kanye West.