Usa, the spokesperson for Kamala Harris leaves the White House

Rumors: “Poor communication effectiveness” – A frustration, according to rumors, accompanied by the controversy over the lack of effectiveness in communicating the message from the vice presidency. Prior to becoming Harris’s spokesperson, Sanders had worked for Biden’s presidential campaign.

“The White House grateful to Symone” – A source quoted by CNN says: “Symone has served honorably for three years. The president and vice president are grateful for the service” they did to the White House. And he goes on to say that Sanders “is a valuable member, a team player and we will miss him. We are grateful that he works with us until the end of the year.”

The second goodbye in a few weeks – Sanders is the second person to leave Harris’ communications staff in the past few weeks. Last month, a White House official said the vice president’s director of communications, Ashley Etienne, had left office to pursue “other opportunities.”