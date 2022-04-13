USA: They consider the requirement to wear masks on planes

The US federal requirement to wear masks on planes and public transportation is set to expire next week, and airline executives and Republican lawmakers are calling on the Joe Biden administration to let the measure die.

The fate of the rule — and consideration of alternative steps to limit the spread of coronavirus — were discussed Monday at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Health authorities consider this to be a difficult decision.

“It is a decision that the director of the CDC, Dr. (Rochelle) Walensky, is going to make,” said White House adviser on coronavirus issues, Dr. Ashish Iha. “I know that the CDC is working on developing a scientific framework to answer that. I think we are going to see that framework in the next few days.” Iha said extending the mask order again is a possibility.

The government extended the rule by a month in March to give health officials time to develop alternative methods to limit transmission of COVID-19 during travel.

The mask mandate is the most visible vestige of government restrictions to control the pandemic and possibly the most controversial. An increase in incidents of verbal abuse and sometimes violence on planes has been attributed to disputes over the use of face masks.

Opponents have seized on the fact that states have lifted rules requiring masks to be worn in restaurants, stores and other indoor spaces, yet new cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in January.

“The American people have rejected the false logic that COVID-19 exists only on airplanes and on public transportation,” Republican senators and representatives said Friday in a letter to the Biden administration.