USA: They will remove COVID aid from people without insurance

With an urgent request for funds stuck in Congress, the Health Resources and Services Administration says it can no longer cover medical bills for COVID-19 testing and treatment for the uninsured and will stop taking claims Tuesday at midnight.

“The underfunding of COVID-19 needs has real consequences,” Martin Kramer, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement. “We have initiated a methodical closure of the program.”

The Program for the Uninsured is one of the first victims of the impasse between Congress and the White House over the government’s request for an additional 22.5 billion dollars to deal with the disease. The program, launched during the presidency of Donald Trump, reimburses hospitals, clinics, doctors and other service providers for COVID-19 care in people without insurance, who number about 28 million.

Kramer said that starting April 5, the program will stop accepting claims for vaccination expenses.

Cutting off federal funds could create access problems for the uninsured, as well as consequences for the rest of society.

“COVID is a highly infectious disease, we want people who think they are sick to get tested and treated, not only for their health but for the health of other people,” said Larry Levitt, a health policy expert at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “If uninsured people are hesitant to get care because of the cost, we will see more cases and more inequality.”