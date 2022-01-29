Usa: ‘Tiger king’ remains in prison, confirmed 21 years – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 29 JAN – The extravagant zoo owner Joe Exotic, at the center of a successful documentary on Netflix, failed to convince the American justice to release him and yesterday received a new 21-year sentence for attempted murder.



The ‘Tiger king’, whose real name is Joe Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years for wanting to kill his arch enemy Carole Baskin. Due to a procedural error, a federal court later ordered the sentence to be reduced.



In an Oklahoma City hearing to determine his new sentence, Exotic, 58, called for a “second chance,” local media reported. “Don’t let me die in prison,” pleaded the 50-year-old suffering from prostate cancer. Baskin urged the judge to leave him behind bars, saying she still fears for his life. The magistrate eventually maintained a 21-year prison sentence, according to court documents. (HANDLE).

