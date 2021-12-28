Usa, Time Capsule found under General Lee statue. VIDEO

After last week’s, another time capsule was found in the pedestal of the monument removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue in September. It has not yet been opened, but the contents could be of great value: from an initial x-ray examination there could be coins, books, buttons and ammunition from the Civil War

After the one found last week, another Time Capsule was found on December 27 in the pedestal of the General Robert E. Lee monument, which was removed from Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia in September. This was announced in a tweet by Governor Ralph Northam , explaining that experts are currently examining it e will open today at 1pm local time .

The contents of the capsule, believed to date back to 1887, could be valuable. Historical records, explains a press release from the governor’s office, show that “37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed approximately 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be Confederate related.” From an initial X-ray examination, Northam reports on Twitter, it may contain coins, books, buttons and ammunition from the Civil War. According to what is reported by the ABC, may also contain a valuable photograph of former President Abraham Lincoln’s coffin.

The first capsule

Another Time Capsule had already been found last week, but the content has confused and disappointed some local historians. Inside were what looked like a coin, a few books of various sizes and colors, what looked like an envelope with a photo inside, and other items, some of which were difficult to identify given their condition. A capsule that local historian and author Dale Brumfield suspected was not what they were looking for, because it was made of lead, the dimensions did not match historical records, and had been discovered high up in the pedestal. “I knew from the start that something was wrong – Brumfield told ABC News – And the more I thought about it, the more I studied my notes and some of the historical documents. I said ‘this is a different time capsule.’ “According to Brumfield, the first box found was hidden by the people involved in the construction of the monument:” I think those guys were left out of the original time capsule and decided they wanted to commemorate yourself by placing this little lead box 20 feet high, which is the halfway point of construction. “