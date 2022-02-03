Usa, trap in Honduras: on the field at -16, referee in balaclava and two players knocked out due to hypothermia

Win at any cost, by any means and by any stratagem, within the limits of legality and regulation. So, if anyone had ever wondered how possible it is to play a professional football match with 16 degrees below zero, they should ask the 19 thousand spectators at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, who witnessed a surreal match between the States. United and Honduras. For the record, the match, valid for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the North and Central America group, ended 3-0 for the Americans with an opening goal from Juventus McKennie, but it was not the result that worried at the end. race the poor Bicolor, as much as the health of their players.

Hypothermic players

Goalkeeper Luis Lopez and striker Romell Quioto left the pitch due to hypothermia. Chills and increased heart rate forced coach Herman Dario Gomez to leave them in the locker room at halftime. The same coach at the end of the match did not like the US “trick” to guarantee himself an advantage in view of a very delicate match for the world fate of the stars and stripes national team: “In the locker room, my players were given fluids intravenously and many of them are sick now. I don’t comment on what happened, not in these conditions. “

The Jamaican referee Nation with a balaclava

The prohibitive conditions (on the field the perceived temperature was -25 °) prompted the referee to turn a blind eye also to the regulation that prohibits headgear, neck warmers, or any type of face or neck protection that could represent danger in a contest. of game. So much so that Oshane Nation himself, a Jamaican whistle little used to certain temperatures, directed the match with a balaclava (as well as tights and padded gloves). The US goalkeeper, Matt Turner, defended his goal with only his face uncovered, the Juventus player McKennie had a neck warmer pulled up to his nose. More courageous were the Central Americans who did not go beyond gloves and some neck warmers, paying dearly for their choice.

The revenge of American football

The American coach, Gregg Berhalter, wanted to defend the Federation’s choice to play in Minnesota in this period despite knowing the harsh climate. “I do not think the health of the Hondurans has been jeopardized – he admitted at the end of the match -, since we have provided them with heavy undershirts and things to cover their heads. So what should we say when they make us play in places where they do almost 40 degrees, there is suffocating humidity and all my parents get cramps? Football is all of this too. ” Revenge is a dish that must be served cold, one might say, especially if the victory is needed at any cost to reach the World Cup in Qatar which, ironically, will have the temperatures so hated by coach Berhalter.

The previous: USA-Costa Rica in 2013

It is not the first time that the United States has played the world qualifiers in conditions that are prohibitive to say the least. It had already happened in 2013, always in the world qualifiers, always against a Central American national team. It was played in Denver, Colorado, and on the Dick Sporting Goods Park Stadium a real snow storm for the whole game had hit the two teams: the United States, in fact, and Costa Rica. The temperature was not – 16 like the one in Minnesota, but the weather conditions were decidedly adverse. The hosts won, 1-0 with a goal from Clint Dempsey, and at the end of the match the Costa Rican anger was more than evident: “An embarrassment for football”, had defined the then coach Jorge Luis Pinto. But when the World Cup is up for grabs, there is no embarrassment that holds.