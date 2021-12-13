Usa, Trump evokes the return to the field for 2024 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, DEC 12 – Donald Trump, during a public event in Orlando, Florida, hinted that he could run for the 2024 US presidential elections.



“I said it loud and clear: we won the first time and the second time we won even more. And it looks like we will have to think hard about a third time,” said the former US president.



A few days ago, former vice president Mike Pence, on a collision course with the tycoon, had also aired the hypothesis of his candidacy in 2024. On the possibility that the governor of Florida, Ron De Santis, will run, Trump instead replied: “I like very much”.



Speaking of Joe Biden, he defined it as “a weather vane controlled by Barack Obama”. And in responding to the possibility of an investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, the tycoon also attracted buu from the audience of supporters by simply saying: “I don’t want to hurt a family.”



