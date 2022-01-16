Usa, Trump: “Let’s take back America. Biden a disaster, he humiliated the country “

First rally of the year for the tycoon. In Arizona, in front of thousands of his supporters, he dictates the line for the Republican party in view of the mid-term elections. Attack the President and the Democrats. On the assault on Capitol Hill he says: “The January 6 protest was a protest against a corrupt election. The real insurrection took place on November 3 with Election day ”. And he assures: “This is the beginning of a red wave: we will take back Congress. And in 2024 we will take back the White House “

“Let’s take back America”. In the first rally of the year, Donald Trump sets the line for the Republican party ahead of the mid-term elections. He does so from Florence, Arizona, in front of thousands of his supporters: a choice not by chance, given that the former president lost the state by very few votes and the count has been highly contested. There was no shortage of attacks on Joe Biden, who is celebrating his first year in the White House in a few days, criticisms of the 2020 elections and references to the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

"The real insurrection was November 3, 2020"



Capitol Hill, a year ago the assault of Trump supporters Trump spoke for about an hour and a half. “That of January 6 was a protest against a corrupt election. The real insurrection took place on November 3, “Election Day 2020,” why don’t the Democrats investigate that? “, Said the tycoon, describing the protesters now under investigation for the assault on Congress as” persecuted. “.” They are living hell: they must be able to see their lawyers. And if we think they are innocent then we should help them defend themselves “, he explained to the audience, criticizing the enemy Liz Cheney, the Republican who sits on the investigation commission on January 6, and hovering the hypothesis that the FBI was behind the revolt. .

"Biden a disaster, he humiliated the country"



Assault January 6, Biden: “An attempt was made to subvert the Constitution” The harshest words, however, came against Biden and the Democrats, increasingly driven by an “evil spirit of left-wing fascism”. “We knew that Joe Biden was not going to be good, but few imagined it would be such a disaster. He humiliated the country on the international stage,” Trump thundered amid applause from the audience, referring to the Russian president and the “disaster” of the country. Afghanistan for which “no head has fallen”. “Putin plays with the United States,” said the tycoon.

"This is the beginning of a red wave"



US elections 2024, Hillary Clinton possible White House candidate Then he added that the Democrats are “incapable and incompetent” and “destroy the country”: with their vaccine obligations, “instead of letting us go back to life they want to intimidate us” and are wresting “dignity and freedoms” from Americans, as well as trying to turn America into a Communist country. “That’s enough, they have to leave our children alone. Now just take science lessons from a party that tells us that men are women, that women are men, and that babies can be killed after birth, “said Trump.” This is the beginning of a red wave. : we will take back Congress. And in 2024 we will take back the White House “, with the Republicans at the helm, we will hold” China responsible for the virus and we will make it pay millions in damages, “he added. Again: “After all that Biden has done, there is only one thing we can do, which is Make America Great Again.” And, referring to the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports, he concluded: “We will ban men from participate in sports for women. Enough is enough, when too much is too much “.