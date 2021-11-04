USA, Virginia freezes Biden: Republican Youngkin wins

Joe Biden and the Democrats tremble. The indications coming from the electoral round in Virginia, with the victory of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor, freeze the White House and the liberals forcing them to examine their conscience. To complicate the picture for the president is also the New Jersey where, with the ballot still underway, Democrat Phil Murphy is lagging behind Republican rival Jack Ciattarelli. The vote in the two states, and especially in Virginia, is considered a referendum on the first year of Biden’s presidency and on the work of the Democrats, as well as being a thermometer of the mid-term elections of 2022.

Super Tuesday instead gives Democrat Eric Adams the title of mayor of New York City. The former agent beats Curtis Sliwa and is preparing to become the second African-American mayor of the Big Apple. “We will put New York on a new direction,” he said, exulting at the victory at the polls, which also saw the triumph of Alvin Bragg elected attorney of Manhattan. The 48-year-old, the first African American to hold that position, will inherit the investigation into Donald Trump and his family business.

TO Boston voters make history and choose Michelle Wu as the first female mayor and the first Asian-American to lead the city. Wu’s election shows the social evolution of Boston, where whites are now a minority. Also to Pittsburgh the polls give a turning point with the election of the first African American mayor, Ed Gainey. After deciding to run following protests over George Floyd’s death, Gainey beat Republican Tory Moreno at the polls.

The death of the ‘good giant’ Floyd did not push the voters to Minneapolis – theater of the African American’s death – to dismantle the Police Department and replace it with a new division for public safety focused more on well-being, including mental, and social services.

However, it is Virginia and New Jersey that are agitating the Democrats and sounding the alarm bell for 2022 and 2024. In Virginia, where Biden won by ten points in 2020, the Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin has imposed himself, according to media projections, about Democrat Terry McAuliffe, for whom Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had taken the field. Surprise ahead in New Jersey Jack Ciattarelli on Democrat Phil Murphy, whose reappointment as governor seemed obvious.