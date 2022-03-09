USA: War in Europe and new Latin American panorama

Vladimir Putin prepared for an invasion of Ukraine that, denounced by Joe Biden, few believed and, consequently, the world accustomed to doubting the word of the Americans, was taken by surprise: The Wolf arrived, but Little Red Hood defended himself and, in the struggle, the astonished neighbors intervened frightened.

President Volodymyr Zelensky did not flee, as all adversaries and allies expected him to do – today he is a world hero – and Kiev was not taken in three days; Almost two weeks after the unjustified invasion, the reaction of the world, particularly the United States and Europe, imposes a very high economic cost on Russia, because despite being governed dictatorially, it has a market economy and its citizens will soon feel the effects of the measures.

This time the war is not in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, it is not even like in Kuwait or Iraq – oil tankers – or in Kosovo, territorially closer, it is in Ukraine, it is in a rich European territory – an important supplier of food and fuel -, in which the security of the European Union is also seriously affected and, therefore, in the face of a military giant that could not crush a weak and unsuspecting opponent in the first round, sanctions immediately arise, this time, not symbolic, as before.

The Europeans promptly sanctioned the 351 members of the Duma and 27 people linked to Putin, restricting the Russian government’s ability to access financial markets and services, not only with the visa policy, but also the banking sector, taking out the main banks of the swift system and prohibiting the flights of Russian aircraft over the airspace of the Union, as well as embargoes on Russian goods in Europe and, in particular, freezing the funds of its Central Bank.

Expanded on March 2, they sanction their broadcasting activities and the entire digital connection world with the closure of Facebook and Twitter: They have isolated him – with measures never before adopted – physically, financially and digitally. This, of course, was not expected by Putin who, due to its effects, assimilates them to a declaration of nuclear war. The Americans were faster and more extensive in their sanctions than the members of the European Union and, although the United Kingdom acted immediately in the bank sanction, it will be this week when it will expand the measures, according to what the Prime Minister indicated this weekend Boris Johnson: Never before, since its founding, has NATO been so united and determined.

The effects of the sanctions will take a few weeks to feel their full intensity and, even before they occur, on the internal front, the Russian people – which are not the USSR – began their protests against the invasion early: Opponents, intellectuals and timidly some businessmen have spoken out against a savage war without any justification.

The regime’s response was immediate with thousands of arrests of citizens and the urgent approval of a law – enacted this weekend – that prevents independent information, the expression of thought and opinions contrary to the Government, as an expression of the The regime’s concern about the internal political effects that the invasion is generating – which does not seem to be supported by the Russian people: This caused the withdrawal of all the foreign media that were still there. Disconnected from the world, the Russians will only be able to inform themselves through the reissue of the war broadcasts of the BBC from London, just as it did in the second world war, only now, every Russian has a telephone to connect.

This poses four scenarios for the invasion and the third world war that seems to be prolonged -, a) a resurgence of attacks with the aim of taking Kiev before the effects of the sanctions produce possible sources of protests in Russia and, “miraculously” with the help of Western military equipment and information, the Ukrainians, stop Putin, b) that in the course of the next few weeks given the military superiority – in equipment and soldiers – Russians, Putin takes Kiev and imposes a puppet government – that no one will accept him while he tries to control the rest of the nation, whose citizens could continue fighting in a long guerrilla war that is very costly for Europe and the world, but more so for Russia, c) that Putin tries to annex Ukraine – despite the contempt of the Ukrainians, as he did with Crimea and, d) that the internal forces in Russia – take part – endanger him and he is forced to retreat.

Success requires that the United States succeed in mitigating the negative effects of the reduction in oil and gas production in order to maintain controllable damage to the economy of allies and the world and, in that sense, this week in a reversal of its foreign policy, recalling Lord Palmerston’s (1784-1865) phrase that states have “no eternal allies, and we have no perpetual enemies. Our interests are eternal and perpetual, and our obligation is to monitor them” has sent delegations to Venezuela – which is outside the market – and Saudi Arabia, the only one that can immediately increase production, in order to maintain supply, in the case of that Russia be embargoed – if Germany secures its supply – which seems to be the next step if China fails or is not interested enough in dissuading Putin. Spain is already passing gas to France.

The brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine has had effects contrary to Putin’s plans because it scared the whole of Europe, uniting warmongers, moderates, pacifists and neutrals, such as England, France, Germany and Spain, giving the reason to the United States – and these, threatened, with more efficient economies, now increase their military spending, as is the case of Germany, which decided to allocate $ 100 billion euros – 1.4 times the military budget of Russia – a constitutional authorization that he always refused to use, for defense expenses: There is no turning back now, money, like a pen, always defeats the rifle, even if it takes some time.

Ukraine, which has women and men of courage, will not lack weapons. The air space — perhaps — will not be closed, but they will give planes to protect it; The reader will soon see how soon the North American Congress releases funds for that purpose, in fact, this weekend, Zelensky formally requested it.

Despite all of the above and the idea expressed about Putin by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright that he is like a cold-blooded snake that does not reveal his emotions, this weekend he received Israeli Prime Minister Bennet, who traveled on the holy day, the Sabbat, to Moscow, then met with German Chancellor Stolf and spoke with the presidents of France, Macron, and Ukraine Zelensky: Despite the fact that few believe that there is a diplomatic solution, the blows have been so hard who, who knows, maybe – leaving his egotistical megalomania – becomes reasonable with the help of China.