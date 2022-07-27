USA: “We are ready to support the implementation of the Asset Forfeiture Law”

Santo Domingo, DR.

After converting the Asset Forfeiture project into Organic Law, the United States, through its embassy in the Dominican Republic, expressed its support for the implementation of the Domain Forfeiture Law approved this Tuesday in the Senate of the Republic.

“We are ready to support the implementation of the Domain Forfeiture Law”, they wrote on their Twitter account.

In addition to this, they expressed that the National Congress took one of the most important steps in the fight against organized crime and the fight against corruption

“The United States will always support those who fight for justice and transparency,” they said.

The Senate of the Republic unanimously approved, during the last session of this legislature, this bill that generated countless discussions, disagreements, debates, positions that created several conflicts inside and outside the National Congress.

The piece that had been approved several days ago by the senators, it was modified in the Chamber of Deputies and sent again to the Senate of the Republic.

Now the piece will go to the Executive Power for its promulgation.

Among the modifications, which number around 40, there are elimination of articles, change of words, new recitals, among other grammatical aspects.

Modifications

Among the modifications endorsed by the senators and made by the deputies, there is eliminate “hindsight”which was one of the main criticisms made by legislators and jurists who argued that it was unconstitutional.

The concept of “domain forfeiture” was also fixed and defined more precisely. and this term was placed where in any part of the project it said “extinction of property rights”.

Another relevant aspect was the modification in the article that made mention of “good faith” and the elimination of another where elements that sought to evaluate it were established.

In addition to this, it will be the Public Ministry who must prove the existence of acts contrary to good faith to proceed with the domain forfeiture trial.

Likewise, yesand eliminated article 82 which indicated: “Both the affected party and any third party may benefit from an additional three percent (3%) of the value of the assets subject to the domain forfeiture action.”

While with regard to the distribution of assets extinguished after an irrevocable sentence, these will be awarded to the Dominican State through the Ministry of Finance.

Spelling, wording, addition of recitals, hearings, among other aspects that the senators must approve in a single reading, in order to convert it into law, were also made in the project.

Abinader’s Promise

Last June and during the celebration of the 246th anniversary of North American independence, President Luis Abinader stated that the law would be approved in the coming weeks.

“We are committed to the process of transparency and to being an example of democracy, collaborating with the other political parties, in the These fundamental laws must be approved in the coming weeks in order to continue advancing, as the Domain Forfeiture Law and the project also to modify the Law on Public Procurement and Contracting,” he said.