USA what happens? From Cardi B to 50 Cent the reactions to the break-in

The assault on the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump has a merciless balance sheet. Four dead and several injured among troublemakers and law enforcement. The images spread all over the world between mass media and social networks have given us back the eruption of chaos, violence and panic in the temple of American democracy, targeted in the midst of lawmakers’ vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Exponents of the American music scene such as Cardi B and Common followed with their compatriots the excited hours in the Capitol, commenting on them via tweet. We have collected some speeches.

Pink

“As a citizen of the United States, the daughter of two veterans and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington.” The singer Pink he expressed all his embarrassment at “a sad day for America.”

As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame,

Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America. — Pink (@Pink) January 6, 2021

Cardi B

The rapper Thistles B, at the forefront of pro-Biden during the presidential elections, emphasizes one of the most controversial ambiguities of the clashes in the Capitol: the inadequate containment of protesters. The hand of law enforcement seemed softer than it should have been, compared to other egregious precedents – such as demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Where the National guards ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Ice T

The rapper echoes her Ice T. If the raid had been organized by black protesters would it have managed to push itself into the belly of the Capitol?

Just imagine for a second if BLM tried this BS.. Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 6, 2021

” 50 Cent “

“I have nothing more to add.” These are the lapidary caption chosen by ” 50 Cent “ for one of the most viral Twitter images of the last few hours. A line-up that was not seen yesterday at the beginning of the unrest. They are also making a lot of discussion some videos spread on social media that show security officers taking a selfie with Trump supporters inside the Capitol Hill building. The policemen guarding the external barriers have also been accused of lassism.

?i don’t have to say anything else. pic.twitter.com/QjwvvJHW8d — 50cent (@50cent) January 6, 2021

Common

Martin Luther King quote for rapper and actor Common.

“Law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and that when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/ry18fYL0jE — COMMON (@common) January 6, 2021

Estelle

The singer of American Boy Estelle reported the same photo posted by Fifty.

LL Cool J

The legend of HH LL Cool J instead, he compared Trump to Nero, recalling the fire that broke out in Rome in 64 .C.

JLO

‘Democracy under assault’. The words of the newly elected President Joe Biden were also taken up by Jennifer Lopez.

Stevie Wonder

Immediate removal for Donald Trump. That’s what he hopes for Stevie Wonder, deeply troubled by the unrest in the Capitol.