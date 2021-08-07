News

USA what happens? From Cardi B to 50 Cent the reactions to the break-in

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The assault on the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump has a merciless balance sheet. Four dead and several injured among troublemakers and law enforcement. The images spread all over the world between mass media and social networks have given us back the eruption of chaos, violence and panic in the temple of American democracy, targeted in the midst of lawmakers’ vote to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Exponents of the American music scene such as Cardi B and Common followed with their compatriots the excited hours in the Capitol, commenting on them via tweet. We have collected some speeches.

Pink

“As a citizen of the United States, the daughter of two veterans and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington.” The singer Pink he expressed all his embarrassment at “a sad day for America.”

Cardi B

The rapper Thistles B, at the forefront of pro-Biden during the presidential elections, emphasizes one of the most controversial ambiguities of the clashes in the Capitol: the inadequate containment of protesters. The hand of law enforcement seemed softer than it should have been, compared to other egregious precedents – such as demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ice T

The rapper echoes her Ice T. If the raid had been organized by black protesters would it have managed to push itself into the belly of the Capitol?

” 50 Cent “

“I have nothing more to add.” These are the lapidary caption chosen by ” 50 Cent “ for one of the most viral Twitter images of the last few hours. A line-up that was not seen yesterday at the beginning of the unrest. They are also making a lot of discussion some videos spread on social media that show security officers taking a selfie with Trump supporters inside the Capitol Hill building. The policemen guarding the external barriers have also been accused of lassism.

Common

Martin Luther King quote for rapper and actor Common.

Estelle

The singer of American Boy Estelle reported the same photo posted by Fifty.

LL Cool J

The legend of HH LL Cool J instead, he compared Trump to Nero, recalling the fire that broke out in Rome in 64 .C.

JLO

‘Democracy under assault’. The words of the newly elected President Joe Biden were also taken up by Jennifer Lopez.

Stevie Wonder

Immediate removal for Donald Trump. That’s what he hopes for Stevie Wonder, deeply troubled by the unrest in the Capitol.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

326
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
310
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
284
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
276
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
266
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
242
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
227
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
222
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
213
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
208
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top