USA Women’s National Team: US Soccer, USWNT and USMNT reach a historic agreement for Equal Pay in national teams

Lace players of the United States women’s team reached a landmark agreement with the American Soccer Federation to end the six-year legal battle over equal pay. With this agreement, the USSF undertakes to pay $24 million in bonuses to match that of men.

The Federation and the women announced an agreement on Tuesday that the players will split $22 million, a third of what they originally asked for in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a $2 million fund to benefit female players after their retirement, as well as charitable efforts to grow women’s sports.

The USSF is committed to providing a equal rate of pay for men’s and women’s teams -including World Cup bonuses- subject to collective bargaining agreements with unions representing each of the teams separately.

“For our generation, knowing that we’re going to leave the game exponentially better than we found it is everything.” 36-year-old midfielder Megan Rapinoe said in a phone interview with Associated Press. “That’s what we’re after because, to be honest, there will be no justice if we don’t make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The agreement was a victory for the players, who raised the cry of the fans“Equal pay!” after winning his second World title in France 2019. It was also a success for USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone, the former player who became leader of the Federation in March 2020.

Cone replaced Carlos Cordeirowho resigned after the Federation filed a legal challenge alleging that women had less physical capacity and responsibility than their male counterparts.

“This is just a step towards rebuilding the relationship with the female team. I think it’s a great achievement and I’m excited about the future and the work we will have together,” said Cone.

The women’s team has won four World Cups since the program began in 1985, while the men have not reached the semifinals since 1930.

Five American players, led by Alex Morgan and Rapinoe, opened the lawsuit filing a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2016. The women sued three years later, seeking damages under the Equal Pay Act and section VII of the Civil Rights Act.