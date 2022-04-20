USAL participates in a European project to improve the employability and digital skills of medical students

The University of Salamanca leads the international consortium that develops the initiative, to which it contributes four members between researchers and managers.

The AIIS European project, whose consortium leads the University of Salamanca, has completed its first phase. Funded with almost one million euros through Erasmus +, the initiative brings together 36 researchers from nine organizations working to improve employability skills and digital skills of medical students. Pedro Luis Sánchez, full professor of the faculty, and Mili Pizarro, director of the Professional Insertion Service, Employment and Entrepreneurship Practices (SIPPE), coordinate the work team, in which María Jesús Santos is integrated in management tasks and technical support Íñigo Martín, in addition to two other researchers from the Network Biomedical Research Center Consortium (CIBER ISCiii), as explained by USAL.

AIIS (Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Society) was launched in 2021 with the participation of universities and companies from Spain, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands and Belgium, in a consortium that includes nine partners led by the University of Salamanca. The objective is to improve training in skills for employability (solft skills) and the approach to Artificial Intelligence techniques and their contribution to Medicine.

To do this, the work team has designed a project with several stages, the first of which has already been completed: The analysis of this type of training today. From now on, the researchers will propose the design of new training actions through a collaborative learning platform, which will be implemented at the University of Salamanca and in those of Turku and Turku University of Applied Sciences (Finland), Thessaly (Greece) and Mons (Belgium). This new program will be tested, validated and supervised by a board of external evaluation experts, to guarantee the quality of all the actions carried out. The project is scheduled to end in 2023.

In the phase that has just concluded, the consortium’s researchers have carried out a survey among 442 Medicine professors and students from Greece, Belgium, Finland and Spain, while analyzing the different study plans.