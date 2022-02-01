USB Type C ready for the big leap: arrives on DeWalt drills and power tools

DeWalt is one of the historical brands in the world of professional power tools. A brand with 90 years of history behind it, and the signature on the first radial saw. A brand that serves professionals, but also embraces DIY with a high-end line of battery-powered tools. Up to now these tools, and it is valid for DeWalt as well as for Bosch, Makita and every other major manufacturer, have used classic and proprietary battery chargers, powered by the 220 mains.





Today everything changes: DeWalt introduced the first USB Type C based tool charger. At the moment it is only an accessory that allows you to charge the large removable material packs of tools using a 65 watt Type C Power Delivery charger, batteries which in turn, thanks to the Type C connection can also be transformed into a powerbank to recharge other devices, with an output power of up to 100 watts. In addition to the Type C socket, a standard USB socket is also present, but has always been on DeWalt batteries.

If the USB port was initially born as a device for exchanging data and charging in the technological field, the Type C version with the addition of power delivery was designed to replace every charger and every power supply. Until now, however, mostly for a matter of costs, few had decided to tackle this path preferring the classic pin connector: it is hoped that this choice made by one of the leaders in the sector can lead to a change of approach in all fields. .