Usbek & Rica – “When we all fall asleep, where do we go? », Billie Eilish’s pop and futuristic album

Burning forests. Moving oceans. Collapsing mountains of trash. On the giant screen in front of which Billie Eilish stands, this Wednesday, June 22 on the stage of the AccorHotels Arena, in Paris, the images of “natural” disasters follow one another in the manner of a zapping. According to the singer in her early twenties, whose voice barely resonates above the cries of her fans, said devastation is only “natural” in name. ” The man is so mad, why do we save him? / They poison themselves / To beg us to help them next, wow “, she sings on her tube all the good girls go to hell, two laughing duvets suspended on either side of his skull. Dressed in black from head to toe, down to her once blond hair, the American star looked like a kind of black angel that evening, warning human beings from beyond. ” You know I’m not your friend without some greenery “, Billie Eilish whispers into her microphone, as if she embodied the planet Earth itself. And to continue: The hills are burning in California (…) Don’t say I didn’t warn you. »

Love and marches for the climate

Warned, Billie Eilish’s listeners have necessarily been warned by discovering her first album released in 2019, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. Global warming, mental health, sleep disorders… The one who composes most of her songs with her brother Finneas touches on many contemporary issues. In tune with its time, the work is as much the symbol of existential anxieties combined with the present as of an attention – often worried – given to the future.

On the sumptuous ballad i love you – often compared to the famous Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen – Billie Eilish recounts in particular the setbacks of a chaotic romantic relationship, in which each of the two parties seems to want to take care of the other without completely succeeding (“ I didn’t mean to make you cry “). Complex equation by the admission of the person concerned, which will end up suggesting ” that maybe we should just try to tell each other a good lie “. A few years later, on the Parisian scene of Bercy, the existential doubts of the teenager that she was are still there; but it is now a matter of keeping them at a distance. ” Close your eyes, take a deep breath and try to expunge all the negativity going through you “, she advises her audience in the tone of a psychotherapist, in one of the rare breaks that she grants herself between her hits. Vain and somewhat easy injunction to a “positive attitude”? In reality, the approach is mainly there to reassure: no, Billie Eilish is not just a concentrate of depression. Just as suggested a few moments later by the tonic images of marches for the climate, which follow those of disasters on the air of all the good girls go to hell.

“When we fall asleep, where do we go? »

Another current issue directly supported by the star with some 100 million subscribers on Instagram: the overconsumption of drugs. In a country where the opiate crisis has caused more than 500,000 deaths by overdose in twenty years, the purely recreational use of certain substances often gives rise to dangerous, even fatal abuses. Thus Xanax, originally prescribed against anxiety disorders, whose deleterious effects Billie Eilish explores on her friends in xanny (“ Come back down / Get hurt / Learn “). And to question her place in this universe with which she feels out of step: “ On the designated road home / There’s only one that ain’t stoned / Don’t give me no Xanny now or ever “, she sings on a deliberately slowed instrumental, between guitar, piano and synth, before concluding entirely a capella.

Above all, to find her place in this world in crisis (s), Billie Eilish has no other choice but to rely on her dreams. There again, neither miracle escape nor cynicism: for her, the essential thing is to question the nature of our reality. Starting with this distressing title, chosen especially for the occasion: ” When we fall asleep, where do we go? If there is no shortage of theories on the matter, the multi-Grammy award-winning and recently Oscar-winning performer for Dying can wait chooses the path of the fantastic. In bury a friend, a strange creature hidden under his bed seems about to take control of his thoughts. ” Why aren’t you afraid of me? Why do you care about me? she asks cautiously, as the perspectives of the two characters intertwine. As often with Billie Eilish, the answer is both obvious and disturbing: at the end of the piece, we will understand that her ” freak was none other than herself.