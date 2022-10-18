USCIS Implements New Process for Venezuelans

On October 12, 2022, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new process for Venezuelans.

This new process will provide a legal and streamlined way for Venezuelan nationals who are outside the United States and do not have US entry documents to come to the country. Through this completely online program, people can be considered, on a case-by-case basis, for advance authorization to travel to the United States and request a period of temporary residence permit for up to two years, provided that:

Have a support person in the United States who will provide financial and other support;

Undergo and pass a robust security investigation;

Meet other eligibility criteria; Y

They merit a favorable exercise of discretion.

DHS encourages Venezuelans who wish to enter the United States and do not have and are not eligible for a visa to seek entry through this process for Venezuelans, as this will be the safest and most effective way to seek temporary stay in the United States. Joined. Individuals attempting to enter the United States irregularly between ports of entry will be sent back to Mexico and, as a result, will be ineligible for this process.

USCIS will begin implementing this new process on October 18, 2022. For additional information on the process and eligibility requirements, please see the Process for Venezuelans page.

Access to this process for Venezuelans is free. Neither the support person nor the beneficiary has to pay a fee to the US government for the application. Protect yourself from scams or potential exploitation by anyone asking you for money associated with applying to this process. Visit the Avoid Scams page for information and resources.