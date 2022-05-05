USCIS launches call for jobs due to visa delays

The office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) presents significant delays in the immigration petition process, which is why they are looking to hire staff in different areas, with salaries ranging between 50,000 to 148,000 dollars per year, depending on the position.

Ur M Jaddoudirector of USCISI post a video inviting people to apply for the available positions in the different states of the country.

“Do you want to be part of a diverse and dedicated team with a mission that changes lives? Join our team USCIS! We are recruiting new and talented professionals to help our nation be a better welcoming place for all we serve,” Jaddou tweeted.

According to the NY Journal, the director of the USCIS confirmed that the agency has multiple branches throughout the country, and also outside the United States.

The USCIS acknowledged that the delays have prevented progress with the Employment Authorization renewals, this forced the agency to extend an automatic extension of 540 days, where it mentions that the delays are due to the lack of personnel.

Director Jaddou’s tweet contains a link detailing the available positions, including salary.

Among the positions they are looking for in various locations is Research Specialist, a full-time, permanent workday and the starting base salary is $79,363 per year. Another is as a Management and Program Analyst, operating in the communications area, the base salary is $81,216 annually.

Some positions such as supervisors have a salary ranging from $100,000 to $148,000 per year, a position they are specifically seeking in the state of Maryland and is full time.

For more information on the different positions available in all states of the country, you can visit usajobs.gov.