USCIS updates rule granting travel permits to TPS holders | Univision Immigration News
The US immigration service announced that it was updating the regulations related to travel permit holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a few days after the agency’s Office of Administrative Appeals eliminated a rule that prevented them from adjusting their status to lawful permanent resident (LPR or green card).
“The Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is updating the Policy Manual to address the proper mechanism to authorize travel for TPS beneficiaries, and how such travel may affect their eligibility for adjustment of status under section 245(a). ) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) ”, explained the agency.
USCIS also said it was “updating the policy that reflects the Supreme Court’s decision in Sanchez v. Mayorkas, issued in 2021”. The opinion, issued unanimously, indicated that the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) establishes that eligibility for resident status generally requires an “admission” into the country, defined as “lawful entry”, and that the humanitarian benefit does not remove “the effect of an illegal entry” based on the case known as ZRZC
But when the norm was eliminated last week, the sentence of the highest court of justice is without effect when the argument on which the decision of the magistrates was based disappears.
According to the new policy issued last week, the immigration service will no longer use the advance parole mechanism to authorize departures abroad for TPS holders, but will instead issue a new travel authorization document, and upon return the holder of the amparo may be inspected and admitted into the country.
“With this requirement, TPS holders will qualify to adjust their status to permanent resident through a family petition filed by a U.S. spouse or child over the age of 21,” said Alex Gálvez, an immigration attorney practicing in Los Angeles. , Calif.
“Also, people who entered the country legally, but who do not have a family petition, will be able to benefit from this new policy if they have an approved labota or work petition,” said José Guerrero, an immigration attorney who practices in Miami.
USCIS further said that with the elimination of the ZRZC rule, “the agency’s policy position changed significantly on the effect of authorized travel and return to the United States by TPS beneficiaries.”
Until June 20, to be eligible to adjust status under INA 245(a), an alien must have been inspected and admitted or inspected and paroled into the United States, unless exempt from this requirement.
The Supreme Court had ruled last year that if a non-citizen enters the United States without having been inspected and admitted or inspected and paroled, even if he or she is a TPS holder, he or she “generally does not meet this requirement,” the court noted. USCIS.
Now, following the removal of the ZRZC rule, certain program beneficiaries who are claimed by immediate relatives will qualify to apply for residency if they obtain an advance travel permit, return, and are inspected and admitted by a port of entry, the court’s decision says. USCIS Office of Administrative Appeals.
After reviewing the decision, the agency said it was “updating its guidance to clarify that TPS beneficiaries who travel abroad temporarily, with the prior consent of DHS, and who return in accordance
with that prior authorization, they may be inspected and admitted to TPS upon their return, with certain exceptions who have been inspected and admitted to TPS by DHS after such authorization.”
Upon return to the country, “travelers are inspected and admitted for purposes of adjustment of status under sections INA 245(a) and INA 245(k),” it added. “This is true even if the TPS beneficiary was present without admission or parole when TPS was initially granted,” she noted.
The agency also said it will file a new travel authorization (permit) form (Form I-512T), “to authorize such departures” and that it will no longer use the Parole Authorization for an Alien in the United States (Form I512L) to this population” of immigrants protected from deportation by the humanitarian program.
Filing a valid Form I-512T allows Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at a port of entry to “admit the designated bearer and/or protected by TPS,” he said.
Requirements to qualify
The new policy after the annulment of the ZRZC rule indicates that, to be eligible, and admitted and inspected, once the trip has been made and returned to the United States, the TPS holder must meet each of the following requirements:
- Obtained prior authorization to travel abroad temporarily on the basis of being a TPS beneficiary;
- The non-citizen’s TPS was not withdrawn or the designation for their foreign state (or part of a foreign state) did not terminate or expire during their travel;
- The non-citizen returned to the United States pursuant to the travel authorization; Y
- Upon return the non-citizen was inspected by the former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at a designated port of entry and paroled or otherwise authorized to enter the territorial limits of the United States according to the TPS based travel authorization.
In turn, the new USCIS policy clarifies that the guide DOES NOT APPLY TO:
- Travel by non-citizens whose TPS was not valid for the duration of the trip;
- Those who traveled without obtaining prior authorization under INA 244(f)(3);
- Who did not return in accordance with prior authorization under INA 244(f)(3);
- Who were not inspected at a designated port of entry;
- Who were found inadmissible for the reasons specified in INA 244(c)(2)(A)(iii) upon return from authorized travel; me
- Who were paroled or authorized to enter the United States on a basis other than TPS-based travel authorization.
