USCIS: What are the new measures that will benefit undocumented immigrants?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a series of new measures that will be implemented to facilitate migratory processes of thousands of undocumented citizens in the American Union.

These measures are intended to “increase efficiency and reduce burdens on the overall legal immigration system”, in other words, will reduce the existing delays in the agency. Here are the steps that will be taken.

New goals for response times

The USCIS will impose new targets for “internal cycle times”which means that “Applicants and petitioners will get decisions on their cases more quickly.”

This will be achieved through improvement in technology and expansion of personnel. The new time frames now they will be two weeks – for priority cases – up to three months.

Priority Cases

Currently, priority cases are only available to applicants filing Form I-129 (Application for a Nonimmigrant Worker)however, the USCIS is planning add new forms that expand the category of priority cases.

The new priority forms will now be the I-539 (Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status), the I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization), and the I-140 (Application for Additional Classifications).

Employment Authorization Documents

Work will also be done to improve timely access to employment authorization documents. “The temporary final rule is intended to take advantage of this progress and ensure that certain people do not lose work authorization while your applications are being processed.stated the USCIS.

Thanks to the measures that will begin to be implemented, USCIS is expected to take less than six months to respond to requests for forms.