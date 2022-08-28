USCIS will grant thousands of green cards before September 30. Find out here if you qualify

The Immigration Service (USCIS) is suggesting thousands of green card applicants for residence in the United States to send a specific form as quickly as possible. It is basic when approving residencies. The government entity warns that the term expires on September 30, the same day that fiscal year 2022 ends.

“If you applied for a green card based on employment and we sent you a request for evidence for form I-693, please contact us quickly so that we can make a final decision on your application,” suggests the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on his Twitter social network account.

At the same time, it alerts green card applicants that if they do not file on time, the application for legal permanent residence in the United States (LPR) will be denied.

Why the rush?

The USCIS clarifies from its official website that the annual limit for immigrant visas from employment in 2022 “is approximately double the usual. This is due to consular closures around the world, during the pandemic. Which prevented the 140,000 family-sponsored visa slots from going unused during fiscal year 2021.

Something quite hopeful is the fact that Immigration guaranteed that it would use “as many employment-based visas (Form I-485) available, as possible, in fiscal year 2022. Which ends on the coming September 30, 2022″.

USCIS also alerts:

In those cases in which the applications were approved and a visa is available, “but you know that the Form I-485 you previously filed does not contain the valid Form I-693 (Medical Report and Vaccination Record), we advise you to visit as soon as possible. to a doctor and leave said form ready for when we request it”.

If you applied for an employment-based Green Card and we sent you a Request for Evidence for Form I-693, please respond quickly so we can finalize a decision on your adjustment application. For updated info on employment-based visas, visit our FAQ page: — USCIS (@USCIS) August 24, 2022

Applicants for the green card for legal and permanent residence in the United States must make sure of an important detail. Form I-693 (the medical certificate in question) that forms part of Form I-485 must be duly signed by a USCIS-certified physician. In this way, it would be convenient to look for a professional authorized by Immigration, and not just any specialist.

In the event that the medical examination and the completion of the certificate is carried out by a doctor not certified by the USCIS, the green card application could be denied. Better not risk it.

Another important issue is the expiration of the documents. In those cases in which the interview takes more than six months, this documentation will already be out of date. Therefore, the green card applicant will need to obtain a new form. The best thing would be to go to the same doctor so that he can update the medical certificate without charging them more.

In any case, if the applicant has doubts, they should seek legal assistance from a lawyer to have all the required documents in order and not lose this opportunity.

What to take into account?

According to the USCIS, those who recently received the notification are eligible. It told them that their application had been transferred from a service center to a local USCIS office. But he reiterated the alert to those applicants aware that their Form I-693 is invalid.

Foreigners with pending green card applications should not submit a Form I-693 if they have not already been requested.

In its message, the Agency recalls that: “all this will help us use the available visas and respond to your request.”

visas available

Regarding the availability of immigrant visas, a basic requirement to obtain the requested green card, the USCIS detailed that the volume to be used in fiscal year 2021 is 262,288. A figure that almost represents double the normal in a typical year.

The report clarifies that the DOS “granted 19,779 immigrant visas for employment. USCIS used 175,728 through adjustment of status. But, despite the efforts made, “66,781 visas were not used at the end of fiscal year 2021.” Then, to this number must be added the quota of immigrant visas granted in fiscal year 2022, calculated at 260,000.