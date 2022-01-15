News

USDC on Ethereum surpasses Tether’s ERC20

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
The current total supply of the stablecoin usd coin (USDC) on the Ethereum blockchain is over 40 billion units, which is more than the number of tethers (USDT) on the chain.

Etherscan suggests that USDT’s current supply is 39.8 billion units. Although there are only 0.568% more USDC tokens than the number of tethers in circulation, it is the first time that USDC has surpassed USDT in terms of Ethereum issuance.

While tether (USDT) saw 136,448,792 transfers in total on the ETH chain, USDC only saw 33,104,877. Essentially, ERC20 tethers traded 312.17% higher than the transferred USDC tokens.

Tether also has far more USDT tokens across multiple blockchain networks with a total current supply of 79 billion.

USD COIN is also on a few different blockchains, but most of USDC resides on Ethereum, furthermore it has a current total supply of 45.3 billion which means 5.3 billion USDC is used on alternative blockchains.

In the past 24 hours, there has been $ 78 billion in total trading volume across the entire crypto economy. However, stablecoin trading accounts for $ 47.5 billion of today’s trading volume or more than 60% of the aggregate.

See the USDC or USDT market capitalization in real time!

