USDC’s offer on Ethereum exceeds USDT

USD Coin (USDC) outperformed Tether (USDT) in total supply on the Ethereum blockchain. The total supply of USDC is $ 40.3 billion, while the total supply of USDT on Ethereum is $ 39.8 billion. Unlike USDT, most of the USDC supply is present on the Ethereum blockchain.

USDT vs. USDC: Etherscan

USDT still has a larger overall supply of approximately $ 78.5 billion, with the token present on several other networks, including Algorand, BSC, EOS, and TRON. Tether’s large supply has been a point of contention in the crypto community, as there is controversy surrounding its support for its large supply.

USDT is the most popular stablecoin in the market, despite this controversy. Market enthusiasts have been hoping for a full test of his stock, and this problem has been going on for years. Tether has also attracted the attention of regulators for its operations and has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, which have resulted in the stablecoin swearing to work with lawmakers around the world.

The USDC Circle broadcaster, meanwhile, has been working to be more regulatory compliant. The company announced it will be more transparent and adhere to accountability standards in 2021. USDC has also been on the SEC’s radar, with the regulator suing Circle in October 2021.

Stablecoins definitely a hot priority for regulators in 2022

Regardless of the stablecoin, regulators are scrutinizing the niche for fear that it will interfere with the sovereignty of national currencies. Stablecoins have been repeatedly touted as a circle by both US regulators and global bodies. The director of the CPFB also revealed that stablecoins are part of a large technology investigation, which demonstrates the extent to which they are perceived as a problem.

In slightly optimistic news, the federal president said stablecoins could coexist with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). However, digital asset regulation will remain a hot topic until lawmakers find a way to make them coexist.

Outside the US, G20 leaders have also called for stablecoin regulation before approval. All these developments point to a regulation of upcoming stablecoins, which overall could benefit the market.