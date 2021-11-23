Use: 20 million in flight for Thanksgiving, pre-pandemic levels – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 23 – Air travel in the US is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Even in normal times, the vacation days around Thanksgiving, which falls on the last Thursday in November, are a sensitive time for airlines. But this week is the biggest test in the sector since the beginning of the Covid emergency, because the Transportation Security Administration – the government agency for flight safety – foresees the passage of about 20 million passengers through security checks at airports. in the 10-day period that started last Friday.



Last Saturday alone, two million people passed through the American airports, double that of last year. While Delta and United Airlines said they expect they will fly only 12% fewer passengers than in 2019. Check-in times have exceeded two hours at major airports such as New York’s JFK. And demand increased the cost of tickets as well: Hopper, an app that predicts flight prices, reported that an average domestic ticket during Thanksgiving week (if purchased well in advance) averaged $ 293. for round trip, about 48 dollars more than in 2020. (ANSA).

