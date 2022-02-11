Use: Biden’s mother refused to sleep in the queen’s bed – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, FEB 11 – The mother of United States President Joe Biden, who was Irish, hated England so much that she once refused to sleep in a hotel bed in which Queen Elizabeth had slept. This was revealed by British screenwriter Georgia Pritchett in her autobiography ‘My Mess is a Bit of a Life’.



The writer, author of the ‘Veep’ series, among other things, recalled in the book that she met Biden at the White House when he was vice president. It was on that occasion that he told her of Mrs. Catherine Finnegan, known as Jean, “hatred” of England. She even showed her “hundreds” of poems written by her mother in which she prayed to God that “he would send a shower of blood on the English”. She then told her about that night when she preferred sleeping on the floor rather than the queen’s bed in a hotel in Britain.



Biden’s attachment to his Irish roots is well known.



Immediately after his nomination as Democratic candidate for the White House he was approached by a BBC reporter for a joke and he replied, smiling: “BBC? I’m Irish” !. Jean died in 2010 and since 2002, following the disappearance of her husband, she has lived with her son. At her funeral, Biden said that her mother had taught her family to “never be intimidated by a person’s power, wealth or rank.” (HANDLE).

