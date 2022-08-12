Use drugs or let it heal itself? 4 situations in which medications are the worst solution

The medicine should enhance the healing action of the body.

However, one society like ours, that can’t stopwho has no time to lose, has prioritized a medicine with quick results to stay active as long as possible; an almost miraculous medicine that makes the symptoms disappear immediately, although sometimes that implies improving one organ while harming another.

What we cannot afford pauses and tempos for the patient to self-regulate with less aggressive measures and longer lasting effects, intervenes by systematically introducing foreign substances that do not respect the balance mechanisms of our body, without waiting to make the relevant changes in life habits or receive help to correct the disease situation.

It is not surprising, then, that today the iatrogenicthat is, the diseases caused by medicine itselfoccupy a privileged place among the causes of disease and mortality.

Together with adequate and proportionate treatments for the pathologies that arise, we find ourselves daily with situations in which the treatment generates more problems than the ones you are trying to fix.

These are some examples of how a medicine that pursues immediate results ends up generating or maintaining, in many cases, health problems that it could avoid or reduce with closer collaboration with medical systems that have a more comprehensive view of the person and more respectful of their self-regulation mechanisms or homeostasisyour vis natura medicatrix or your internal doctor, whatever we want to call him.

1. Lower the fever with antipyretics

In this effort to suppress symptoms, we find the long-term transformation of acute processeswhich have a marked curative character, in chronic processes that are more difficult to solve.

The most frequent example is systematic treatment of fever with antithermics or antipyreticswhen in fact the fever is a defense mechanism:

increase the temperature to prevent the growth of bacteria or viruses generators of the infection;

generators of the infection; promotes the combustion of toxins accumulated in the patient and the strange ones coming from the outside;

accumulated in the patient and the strange ones coming from the outside; increases the production of T lymphocytes and interferon, cells and substances that fight infection and stimulate immunity, etc.

2. Using antibiotics without being necessary

A constantly suppressed fever does not produce the cleaning and purging that go with it and eventually decreases the body’s ability to respondleaving in its wake a more favorable terrain for repeated infectious processes.

The same happens with the frequent and abusive use of antibiotics to treat any infection.: destruction of healthy cells together with the microorganism that is intended to attack and deterioration of the soil that facilitates subsequent colonization of bacteria or viruses.

In most cases the fever and infection go away if we do rest, bowel cleansing, we follow a liquid diet while the temperature remains elevated and we apply some hydrotherapeutic measure so that the temperature does not increase excessively.

3. Indiscriminate use of corticosteroids

The origin of many asthmatic processes is in the inadequate treatment of inflammation of the palatine tonsils in childhood.

By suppressing its function as a defense mechanism with anti-inflammatorieswithout addressing the causes of inflammation, allow growth and translation of tonsillar lymphatic congestion to lymph nodes of the upper respiratory tract (allergic rhinitis) and subsequently to those of the lower respiratory tract (asthmatic bronchitis and asthma).

The use of corticosteroids in allergic and chronic inflammatory processes of the skin (dermatitis), lung (asthma), joint (arthritis) or intestinal (Crohn’s disease) is one of the causes of older side effectsboth at bone level (osteoporosis), liver (hepatic overload with elevated transaminases), as well as the immune system (corticosteroids base their effectiveness on reducing the immune response and therefore decrease the allergic-inflammatory response).

In these pathologies, it is more advisable to correct habits and eliminate risk factors.especially at the beginning of the appearance of the first symptoms, and use herbal preparations and phytonutrients that control and redirect inflammation with less aggressiveness and without diminishing immunity, whose deficit opens the door to future diseases.

4. Treatments that make diseases chronic

The symptomatic treatment of headaches or migraines with analgesics onlyas usual, suppresses the symptoms, which become recurrent and increasingly difficult to solve.

The same goes for the continued suppression of skin rashes with skin ointments that convert a form of elimination from the body into a deeper pathology that can affect the internal purification organs such as the liver and kidneys.

Perhaps one of the most aggressive and unnecessary examples of treatment is found in the menopause, which is not a pathological process. The hormone replacement therapy (THS) applied for a long time, from approximately five years, already recognized by the official drug control bodies, is related to serious health alterations such as a significant increase in breast cancer, tumors uterine and hepatic and thromboembolic disorders.