Use: Harris denies rumors, ‘I don’t feel underused’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 18 – Kamala Harris does not feel ‘underused’ in her role: with Joe Biden “we are doing many things, and we are doing them together”, says the vice president, thus rejecting the indiscretions that paint her frustrated in the his role and struggling with difficult relations with the White House. To those who asked her about the presidential elections of 2024 and if she had started talking about it with the American president, Harris replied with a curt “absolutely not”.



Highlighting how “bringing prices down is the priority”, Harris explains how the immigration dossier that the president was handed to her is not an easy skein to unravel. “It doesn’t go away overnight. We have inherited a system in crisis and what we are doing is trying to pave the way for a just process” for immigrants that is “effective and efficient,” he adds in an interview with Good Morning America. . (HANDLE).

