Use: Harris Launches Networking Electric Car Charging Stations – Latest Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, DEC 13 – The US administration has launched an ambitious plan to build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and reduce the costs of this type of vehicle. “The future of transportation in our nation and around the world is electric,” “the Biden administration wants to make electric vehicles accessible to all,” Vice President Kamala Harris said at an event at a charging station in Maryland. The $ 1250bn infrastructure plan signed by Joe Biden last month authorizes a network of charging stations and allocates $ 5bn to allow states to build them.



The law provides for an additional 2.5 billion in funds to support the creation of these plants in disadvantaged areas and disadvantaged communities. The 1,750 billion dollar plan to relaunch welfare and climate protection, not yet approved, instead provides for a tax credit of 7,500 dollars to lower the cost of electric cars. (HANDLE).

