Use: Insurrection, Fauci ouchie, Yassify are the words of ’21 – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 10 JAN – The word of 2021 in the US? “Insurrection”. The most creative word or phrase from last year? “” Fauci ouchie “, a rhyme that combines the name of the White House medical advisor with the Italian term equivalent to ‘bua’ to indicate the anti Covid vaccine. And the more informal one?” Yassify “, to indicate the process of embellishing the photo of a person. These are the decisions of the annual meeting of the American Dialect Society, a society founded in 1889 and made up of linguists, lexicographers, etymologists and scholars dedicated to the study of the English language in North America. Over 300 members take part in this event .



The word of 2021 is Insurrection, which beat ‘vax / vaxx’. “More than a year after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the nation is still dealing with what happened that day,” said Ben Zimmer, chair of the new words committee created within the company.



“At that time, words like coup, sedition and revolt were used to describe disturbing events in the Capitol but insurrection – a term for a violent attempt to take control of the government – is what many think best summarizes the threat to democracy experienced that day. The lasting effects of that insurrection will be felt for many years, “he adds.



“Fauci ouchie” instead typed ‘Chin diaper’ (diaper for the nose), to indicate the mask held under the chin instead of above the mouth and nose. The 2021 informal word title went to “yassify”, which means “apply filters to a person’s photo to turn it into a wonderful cartoon image, or generally make it beautiful or charming.”



Finally, the word title “most useful” has been assigned to “hard pants” (hard pants, without an elastic belt or fabric), as opposed to ‘soft pants’, preferred by those who work from home during the pandemic. While for the American Dialect Society the word “most likely to be successful” is “antiwork”, meaning “a position that advocates the refusal to work, reacting to the exploitation of labor”. (HANDLE).

