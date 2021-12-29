Use: Kamala Harris in trouble, teams up with top manager – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, DEC 29 – With a particularly complicated portfolio of tasks, which includes immigration and voting rights, and in free fall in the polls, Kamala Harris ‘allies’ with the top managers of Corporate America, who have become a kind of informal advisors. Microsoft president Brad Smith, Cisco chief executive officer Chuck Robbins, and Citigroup number one Jane Fraser are some of the leaders Harris interfaces with most frequently.



The dialogue, reports the Bloomberg agency, led to the commitment of the private sector to allocate 1.2 billion dollars to help manage the flow of migrants from Central America, and prompted banks to distribute more funds to small businesses, especially those of minorities. For Harris, it was a matter of successes to carve out an active role in the interior of the White House and to distract the attention of the media, too focused in his opinion on the frustration of his staff.



But the link with Corporate America also translates into political risks. Close relationships with executives on Wall Street and Silicon Valley risk alienating the consensus of Democratic voters and potentially costing her dearly in 2024.



(HANDLE).

