“Use my story without my permission”

The 34-year-old American didn’t like actor and director Tom McCarthy’s idea of ​​using her story for a movie.

Amanda Knox harshly attacks Matt Damon, actor of the film that re-proposes her story, entitled “The Girl from Stillwater”.

Although not set in Italy, the film has many similarities with the story of the 34-year-old, convicted (and later acquitted) for the murder of Meredith Kercher, which took place in Perugia in 2007.

In the film, Amanda is played by Abigail Breslin, daughter of Matt Damon in the role of Bill Baker.

Knox, identifying the excessive similarities, complained about it in a post on Twitter: «Does my name belong to me? My face? My story? I come back to these questions because others continue to profit from my name, face and history without my consent ».

The film, directed by director Tom McCarthy, is due out in the fall. “By fictionalizing my innocence, my total lack of involvement, erasing the role of the authorities in my unfair condemnation, McCarthy consolidates the image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person,” says the 34-year-old.

In an interview in Cannes, the director admitted that he drew inspiration from the Knox case, but then took another path.

