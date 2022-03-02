Use of Bitcoin to evade sanctions in Russia shoots its price up to $44,000

The value of the cryptocurrency began to rise yesterday after the sanctions on Russian banks imposed by the West began to impact the country’s finances.

Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine continues to cause impacts on international financial markets, as a result of the series of economic sanctions that various countries in Europe and America have issued against the government of Vladimir Putin.

After the invasion that occurred last Thursday, February 24, the value of Bitcoin fell to below $35,000 due to the fear of speculative markets, however, almost a week later its value has recovered strongly and has exceeded the $44,000. What is this recovery due to?

According to several analysts consulted by the specialized media Bloomberg, it is precisely the economic sanctions that have boosted the value of Bitcoin, due to the fact that many users within Russia try to take refuge in the digital asset for fear of losing their personal funds.

This refers to the fact that, for example, the European Union decided to expel Russia from the SWIFT system (Society for World Interbank and Financial Communications, in Spanish), something that blocks bank transactions from Russia to banks in other countries.

Russia was also kicked out of the SWIFT system, which regulates banking transactions in at least 200 countries around the world. Photo: AFP

In addition, the sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia have also caused the ruble, the Russian national currency, to fall against the dollar, one of the main reasons why the citizens of that country have decided to withdraw their funds and close their accounts.

Those sanctions and the blockades on Russian banking make Bitcoin the “ideal” outlet to evade sanctions, as CNN explained last week and as Bloomberg reiterated in his article.

According to Bloomberg, the reason why Bitcoin is being used more and more in Russia is because it operates outside the global regulatory framework, that is, it is not subject to sanctions on banking systems, however, the fact that people want to take refuge in it also adds risk to their funds due to the volatility of the cryptoactive.

According to Stéphane Ouellette, CEO of FRNT Financial Inc., consulted by Bloomberg, crypto market speculators may be getting ahead of the facts in the turbulent political situation in Russia and Ukraine, and that same demand for Bitcoin is what could have skyrocketed its price.

